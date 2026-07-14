SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Up 7.3% - Time to Buy?

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.9030. 3,590,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,149,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Stock Up 7.1%

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.31 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 30.39%.SentinelOne's revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $131,895.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 982,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,428,892.40. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $286,991.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 743,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,309,193.94. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 524,837 shares of company stock worth $8,245,598 over the last ninety days. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company's stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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