SentinelOne (S) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2027 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect SentinelOne to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $277.3150 million for the quarter. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 45.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company's revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SentinelOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SentinelOne Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE S opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on S. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on S

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 16,042 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $215,123.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,823.28. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Barry L. Padgett sold 15,460 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $207,318.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 628,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,027.90. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 527,586 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,793. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 28.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company's stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 540.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 170,047 shares of the company's stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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