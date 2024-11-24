Senvest Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,954 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PACB alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,303 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,406,401 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 193,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,335 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.63.

Get Our Latest Report on PACB

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 1.7 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $492.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pacific Biosciences of California, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pacific Biosciences of California wasn't on the list.

While Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here