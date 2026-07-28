Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.8889.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Septerna from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Septerna from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Septerna from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

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Septerna Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SEPN opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.29. Septerna has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Septerna had a negative return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Septerna will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Septerna

In other news, insider Samira Shaikhly sold 11,798 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $354,647.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 793 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,837.58. The trade was a 93.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 15,000 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 96,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,590.12. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,494 shares of company stock worth $1,469,391. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Septerna by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company's stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 282,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Septerna by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the company's stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Septerna by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Septerna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Septerna Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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