Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) COO Elizabeth Bhatt Sells 4,000 Shares

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 174,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,240,247.06. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elizabeth Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of Septerna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $115,880.00.

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Septerna Stock Performance

Shares of SEPN traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 390,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Septerna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 3.50.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 106.37%. On average, analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Septerna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEPN. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Septerna by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 582,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 282,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Septerna by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Septerna by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Septerna by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Septerna from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Septerna from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Septerna from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEPN

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

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