Sequoia Economic Infrastructure's (SEQI) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

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Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, London Stock Exchange reports.

SEQI stock traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,566,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.17. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 70.79 and a 1 year high of GBX 84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

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