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Sequoia Economic Infrastructure's (SEQI) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure logo with background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "Buy" rating on Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) in a client research note.
  • SEQI traded at GBX 81.30 midday with an unusually high volume of 40,566,406 shares (vs. average 3,855,533), sitting above its 50‑day (GBX 80.07) and 200‑day (GBX 79.17) moving averages and within a 1‑year range of GBX 70.79–84.70.
  • The firm invests in senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt and has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion with a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 16.13, aiming to provide regular long‑term distributions and capital appreciation.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sequoia Economic Infrastructure.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Performance

SEQI stock traded down GBX 0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 81.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,566,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,533. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.17. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 70.79 and a 1 year high of GBX 84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment. Its investment objective is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.

See Also

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