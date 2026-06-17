Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,586 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $15,923.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 210,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,048.44. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $17,424.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,965 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $67,699.80.

On Monday, June 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,304 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $31,685.36.

On Friday, June 5th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $29,548.80.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $7,524.88.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 184,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,476. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $666.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is 91.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VINP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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