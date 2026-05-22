Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 1,687 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $17,342.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 275,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,800.76. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,673.18.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,955 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $20,292.90.

On Monday, May 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,258 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,919.66.

On Friday, May 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,645 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $27,269.95.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,389 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $14,417.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 6,080 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $64,204.80.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,550 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $16,306.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,970 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $21,059.30.

On Friday, May 8th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 778 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $8,449.08.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,852 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $20,075.68.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 82,603 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,175. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $656.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VINP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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