Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 3,897 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,897 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $37,333.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 185,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,780,692.08. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,626 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $53,953.34.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,024 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $29,393.28.

On Monday, June 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,915 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $38,288.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 10,000 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $96,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $43,892.17.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,586 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $15,923.44.

On Monday, June 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $130,610.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,752 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $46,141.92.

On Thursday, June 11th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,254 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $50,596.02.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,815 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $17,424.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 68,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,326. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VINP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,636 shares of the company's stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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