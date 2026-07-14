Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

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SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Service Corporation International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Service Corporation International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCI

Service Corporation International Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SCI opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.30. Service Corporation International has a twelve month low of $68.41 and a twelve month high of $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Service Corporation International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 35.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Corporation International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Service Corporation International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,521 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,571 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Corporation International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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