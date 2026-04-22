Service Corporation International (SCI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $1.0969 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Service Corporation International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Service Corporation International Stock Up 0.3%

Service Corporation International stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Service Corporation International has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Service Corporation International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Service Corporation International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, CAO Tammy R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,713.92. This trade represents a 18.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $614,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,349.56. This trade represents a 21.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Corporation International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Service Corporation International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Corporation International from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International NYSE: SCI is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

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