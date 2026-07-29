Service Properties Trust (SVC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to announce earnings of ($0.1967) per share and revenue of $403.5310 million for the quarter. Service Properties Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $2.02. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 13.59%.The company had revenue of $364.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.82 million. On average, analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Service Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Service Properties Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Service Properties Trust's payout ratio is -2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.25 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust NASDAQ: SVC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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