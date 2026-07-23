ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the information technology services provider's stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.08% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.32.

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ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $210.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 514 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,029 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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