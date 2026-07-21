ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 2.5% - Here's What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.05 and last traded at $102.0380. Approximately 18,342,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 23,543,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.70.

Get ServiceNow alerts: Sign Up

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on ServiceNow and kept an overweight view, signaling confidence that the stock can recover if earnings or guidance improve. Benzinga article

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on ServiceNow and kept an overweight view, signaling confidence that the stock can recover if earnings or guidance improve. Positive Sentiment: New AI-powered integrations with Ciroos, Esri, and Hitachi Digital Services suggest ServiceNow is strengthening its role as a workflow and data hub, which could support longer-term growth. Yahoo Finance article

New AI-powered integrations with Ciroos, Esri, and Hitachi Digital Services suggest ServiceNow is strengthening its role as a workflow and data hub, which could support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue the market has become too negative on software stocks and that ServiceNow could benefit if investors refocus on strong fundamentals after earnings. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent articles argue the market has become too negative on software stocks and that ServiceNow could benefit if investors refocus on strong fundamentals after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple preview pieces frame the upcoming earnings report as a key catalyst for the stock, with investor sentiment likely to swing based on results, guidance, and commentary on AI-driven demand. TipRanks article

Multiple preview pieces frame the upcoming earnings report as a key catalyst for the stock, with investor sentiment likely to swing based on results, guidance, and commentary on AI-driven demand. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow remains a frequent subject of bullish long-term coverage, with some analysts and commentators arguing its AI strategy and large total addressable market could support a turnaround. Seeking Alpha article

ServiceNow remains a frequent subject of bullish long-term coverage, with some analysts and commentators arguing its AI strategy and large total addressable market could support a turnaround. Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $72 price target, adding to bearish sentiment ahead of earnings and weighing on the shares. TheStreet article

CLSA initiated coverage with an Underperform rating and a $72 price target, adding to bearish sentiment ahead of earnings and weighing on the shares. Negative Sentiment: A critical ServiceNow code execution flaw is reportedly being exploited in attacks, which could raise security concerns for enterprise customers and create near-term headline risk. BleepingComputer article

A critical ServiceNow code execution flaw is reportedly being exploited in attacks, which could raise security concerns for enterprise customers and create near-term headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing investor fears that AI could erode SaaS spending and pressure ServiceNow’s business model continue to dominate the stock’s narrative into earnings. Motley Fool article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp restated an "underweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ServiceNow, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ServiceNow wasn't on the list.

While ServiceNow currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here