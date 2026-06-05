ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.56 and last traded at $112.4530. 31,094,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 23,956,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.36.

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Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.8%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.4% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 232.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 297,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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