ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 2.4% Higher - Here's What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $96.4260. 21,878,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 19,827,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

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ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $141.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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