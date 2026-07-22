ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 6.4% - Here's What Happened

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.74 and last traded at $95.4950. Approximately 39,594,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 23,651,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.06.

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Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and other observers said ServiceNow could post solid Q2 results, with subscription revenue and cRPO potentially coming in above guidance and full-year outlook possibly raised on strong execution, early renewals, and AI-related demand.

Jefferies and other observers said ServiceNow could post solid Q2 results, with subscription revenue and cRPO potentially coming in above guidance and full-year outlook possibly raised on strong execution, early renewals, and AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced new partnerships and AI integrations, including NinjaOne, Ciroos, and Esri, which could strengthen its platform by unifying IT operations, improving incident workflows, and adding location intelligence to enterprise processes.

ServiceNow announced new partnerships and AI integrations, including NinjaOne, Ciroos, and Esri, which could strengthen its platform by unifying IT operations, improving incident workflows, and adding location intelligence to enterprise processes. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and market commentators argued the recent software selloff may have gone too far, with Morgan Stanley and others suggesting ServiceNow could rebound if earnings show AI is still driving demand rather than cannibalizing it.

Some analysts and market commentators argued the recent software selloff may have gone too far, with Morgan Stanley and others suggesting ServiceNow could rebound if earnings show AI is still driving demand rather than cannibalizing it. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for the company’s earnings update after the close, and options trading implies a sizable post-earnings move, highlighting how binary expectations are heading into the report.

Investors are waiting for the company’s earnings update after the close, and options trading implies a sizable post-earnings move, highlighting how binary expectations are heading into the report. Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage with a bearish view and a low price target, adding to concerns that the stock may face more downside if growth or AI monetization disappoints.

CLSA initiated coverage with a bearish view and a low price target, adding to concerns that the stock may face more downside if growth or AI monetization disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Reports that OpenAI is pushing deeper into enterprise software increased fear that AI-native tools could pressure established workflow platforms like ServiceNow over time.

Reports that OpenAI is pushing deeper into enterprise software increased fear that AI-native tools could pressure established workflow platforms like ServiceNow over time. Negative Sentiment: Weakness in peer software names, especially Pegasystems, also weighed on sentiment by reinforcing concerns that AI is changing purchasing behavior across the enterprise software sector.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.12.

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ServiceNow Trading Down 6.4%

The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 432.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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