ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.4667.

Several research analysts have commented on TTAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $117.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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ServiceTitan Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TTAN opened at $62.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of -0.23. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $54.17 and a 12 month high of $128.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 16.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

In other news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $224,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69.86. This represents a 99.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 17,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $1,241,971.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,867,926.50. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $2,281,468. 39.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceTitan by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in ServiceTitan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceTitan by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceTitan by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan, Inc NASDAQ: TTAN is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company's platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan's offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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