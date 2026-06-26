Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Rating Increased to Hold at Freedom Capital

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Freedom Capital to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research raised Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sezzle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.00.

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Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $163.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 6.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sezzle has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. The firm had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sezzle will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $4,259,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 416,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,153,063.25. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $374,114.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,638.04. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,352 shares of company stock worth $12,692,883 over the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,063 shares of the company's stock worth $20,637,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 32,269 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sezzle by 65.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,262 shares of the company's stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 10.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,957 shares of the company's stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

Further Reading

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