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Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Shaftesbury Capital logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reiterated its “hold” rating on Shaftesbury Capital and maintained a GBX 151 price target, implying 4.57% potential upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable overall, with four “buy” ratings and one “hold” rating producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average target of GBX 180.40.
  • The stock opened at GBX 144.40, while the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.40. Insider Jonathan Nicholls also bought 100,000 shares at GBX 129 each.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 151 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the company's previous close.

SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 210 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shaftesbury Capital has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 180.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Shaftesbury Capital

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

LON SHC opened at GBX 144.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.96. Shaftesbury Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 124.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 162.90. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.37.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a net margin of 141.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shaftesbury Capital will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shaftesbury Capital

In other news, insider Jonathan Nicholls purchased 100,000 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £129,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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Analyst Recommendations for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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