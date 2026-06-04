Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $77.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $100.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.89% from the company's previous close.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Shake Shack from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.56.

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Shake Shack Price Performance

Shake Shack stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,211,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.63. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $144.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.39 per share, with a total value of $301,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 77,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,059.55. This trade represents a 6.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,258 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,996,125.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 378,670 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,099.60. The trade was a 9.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 50,616 shares of company stock worth $3,109,782 in the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Shake Shack

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Negative Sentiment: Shake Shack reduced its FY26 guidance, including lower revenue, same-store sales, margin, and EBITDA expectations, signaling softer near-term fundamentals. Shake Shack Cuts FY26 Guidance Amid Macro Uncertainty, Stock Down

Shake Shack reduced its FY26 guidance, including lower revenue, same-store sales, margin, and EBITDA expectations, signaling softer near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the guidance reset, including Robert W. Baird and Gordon Haskett, reinforcing a more cautious view on the stock. Analyst price target changes

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the guidance reset, including Robert W. Baird and Gordon Haskett, reinforcing a more cautious view on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Several investor investigations were announced following the guidance cut, adding overhang and highlighting concerns about whether the company adequately disclosed deteriorating trends. Pomerantz Law Firm Investigation

Several investor investigations were announced following the guidance cut, adding overhang and highlighting concerns about whether the company adequately disclosed deteriorating trends. Neutral Sentiment: Shake Shack remains covered by analysts with a generally mixed-to-moderate buy consensus, but that support has been overshadowed by the recent operational downgrade. Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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