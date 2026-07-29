Shake Shack (SHAK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Shake Shack to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $417.7240 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Shake Shack Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on Shake Shack from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shake Shack from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $82.00 price target on Shake Shack and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sumaiya Balbale purchased 4,068 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,856.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,457.94. This represents a 43.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.88 per share, with a total value of $1,996,125.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 378,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,432,099.60. This represents a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 50,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,782 over the last 90 days. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,627 shares of the company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 4,210.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 159.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company's stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc NYSE: SHAK is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group.

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