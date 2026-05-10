SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. SharkNinja has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SharkNinja news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.36, for a total transaction of $299,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $991,844.28. This represents a 23.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SharkNinja by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,147,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in SharkNinja by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

Further Reading

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