SharkNinja (SN) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $1.6501 billion for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. SharkNinja's revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SharkNinja Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SN traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.26. 272,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,278. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $83.12 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $167.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN

Insider Transactions at SharkNinja

In related news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of SharkNinja stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This trade represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,268,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,177,000 after buying an additional 130,121 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,337,735 shares of the company's stock worth $132,422,000 after buying an additional 377,544 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,326 shares of the company's stock worth $120,889,000 after buying an additional 709,494 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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