SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.6667.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHAZ shares. B. Riley Financial started coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research upgraded SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Trading Down 8.5%

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock opened at $68.26 on Tuesday. SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 5.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:SHAZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SharonAI Holdings, Inc. Class A Common Stock Company Profile

SharonAI Holdings Inc is a high-performance computing (HPC) company deploying large-scale energy and compute infrastructure, USA energy markets and infrastructure asset management. Its services include: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High-Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding. The company's products are: Sovereign AI Australia, GPU-as-a-Service, SHARON AI Cloud, SHARON AI Private Cloud, Virtual Private Clusters, HPC Servers, SHARON AI Supercluster, GPU Fleet, Virtual Servers, Cloud Storage, AI Model Training, High Performance Computing (HPC), and Video Encoding & Decoding.

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