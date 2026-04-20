Free Trial
→ SpaceX has a bottleneck - and one tiny stock fills it (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 6% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Shattuck Labs logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 6% to about $7.98 on Monday on light trading (117,146 shares vs. a 630,766 average), and analysts rate the stock a "Moderate Buy" (six Buys, one Hold, one Sell) with an average price target of $12.50.
  • Shattuck Labs is a clinical‑stage biotech developing immunotherapeutic vaccines targeting opioids (lead program: fentanyl); it has a market cap of ~$614.9M, reported Q4 EPS of ($0.12) in line with estimates but missed revenue expectations, and is forecast to post about -$1.48 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs.

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.9790. 117,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 630,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($1.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc NASDAQ: STTK is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Shattuck Labs Right Now?

Before you consider Shattuck Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shattuck Labs wasn't on the list.

While Shattuck Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines