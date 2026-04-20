Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Up 6% - What's Next?

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.9790. 117,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 630,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Shattuck Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STTK

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $614.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of ($1.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc NASDAQ: STTK is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is focused on developing immunotherapeutic vaccines to prevent and treat substance use disorders, with an initial emphasis on opioids. Shattuck Labs employs a proprietary hapten‐carrier conjugate technology designed to generate high‐affinity drug‐specific antibodies that sequester target molecules in the bloodstream and reduce their passage across the blood‐brain barrier.

The company's lead program targets fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for a significant proportion of overdose fatalities.

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