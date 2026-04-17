Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW) Stock Price Up 2.5% - Time to Buy?

Shawbrook Group plc (LON:SHAW - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377 and last traded at GBX 375. Approximately 7,768,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 589% from the average daily volume of 1,127,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Shawbrook Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAW

Shawbrook Group Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 386.46.

Shawbrook Group (LON:SHAW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 47 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Shawbrook Group

Shawbrook Group plc is a lending and savings bank. The Company operates through four segments: Property Finance, Business Finance, Consumer Lending and Central. The Property Finance segment provides mortgages for investors, businesses and personal customers. It serves professional landlords and property traders in residential and commercial asset classes across long-term and shorter-term finance. The Business Finance segment includes propositions, such as the Regional Business Centers that provide finance solutions; Structured Finance proposition, which consists of lending to small and medium enterprise (SME) finance companies, and Specialist Sectors proposition, which consists of leasing and hire purchase finance solutions.

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