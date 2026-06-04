Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.17 and traded as high as $88.03. Shell shares last traded at $86.8840, with a volume of 6,742,778 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting Shell

Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Shell from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Shell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $243.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 473 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 649 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shell

Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.

Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.

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