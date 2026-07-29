Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.83 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Shenandoah Telecommunications' conference call:

Glo Fiber momentum remained strong , with a record 6,200 net additions, more than 100,000 data customers, 31.3% year-over-year data-customer growth, and fiber revenue up 21.4%. Fiber businesses accounted for 51% of consolidated revenue for the first time.

, with a record 6,200 net additions, more than 100,000 data customers, 31.3% year-over-year data-customer growth, and fiber revenue up 21.4%. Fiber businesses accounted for 51% of consolidated revenue for the first time. Second-quarter revenue increased 5.5% to $93.5 million and adjusted EBITDA rose 12.9% to $32 million, lifting the adjusted EBITDA margin by 200 basis points to 34.3%. Management reiterated 2026 guidance of $370 million–$377 million in revenue and $131 million–$136 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The company expects to substantially complete its Glo Fiber expansion and subsidized construction programs by the end of 2026, supporting a return to positive free cash flow in 2027 through lower capital intensity, continued EBITDA growth, and reduced financing costs.

Incumbent broadband markets continued to weaken, with video revenue pressured by a 14.1% decline in video subscribers, broadband data ARPU down 2.6% year over year, and churn rising to 1.73%. Management is using lower pricing in rural markets to address satellite competition, which may support retention and subscriber growth but weighs on near-term ARPU.

Commercial fiber bookings and installations remained healthy, while management cited a potential data-center opportunity and a master service agreement with a major hyperscaler; however, no specific customer commitments or revenue contribution have been announced.

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Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.36. 198,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $683.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company's fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Weiss Ratings cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 607,617 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 154,115 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,116.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,569,000 after buying an additional 997,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 353,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 22,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company's stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

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