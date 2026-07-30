Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Down 9.2% - Here's Why

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.5350. Approximately 225,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 342,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

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Trending Headlines about Shenandoah Telecommunications

Here are the key news stories impacting Shenandoah Telecommunications this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: BWS Financial reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and assigned a $26 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Benzinga analyst rating

BWS Financial reaffirmed its “Buy” rating and assigned a $26 price target, implying substantial upside from the recent trading level. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations: SHEN reported an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share, narrower than the $0.28 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $93.46 million modestly exceeded the $92.83 million consensus estimate. The result also improved from a $0.19-per-share loss a year earlier. Q2 earnings report

SHEN reported an adjusted loss of $0.17 per share, narrower than the $0.28 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $93.46 million modestly exceeded the $92.83 million consensus estimate. The result also improved from a $0.19-per-share loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Fiber momentum is supporting the outlook: Management highlighted record fiber growth, suggesting continued expansion of the company’s broadband customer base and long-term revenue potential. Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted record fiber growth, suggesting continued expansion of the company’s broadband customer base and long-term revenue potential. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance remains broadly in line: SHEN forecast 2026 revenue of $370 million to $377 million, compared with the $374.4 million analyst consensus. The company did not provide a clearly stated EPS outlook in the available update. Earnings report and conference call

SHEN forecast 2026 revenue of $370 million to $377 million, compared with the $374.4 million analyst consensus. The company did not provide a clearly stated EPS outlook in the available update. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Despite beating estimates, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Second-quarter results

Despite beating estimates, the company remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and negative return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Energy-cost volatility adds risk: SHEN disclosed that geopolitical developments could drive fuel and energy prices higher, potentially pressuring margins and weakening its profit outlook. Profit outlook risk

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHEN shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 9.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $635.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.83 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. ECP ControlCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC now owns 3,457,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,964,000 after buying an additional 79,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,113 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,416,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,927,155 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1,116.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 997,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,076 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company operates as a diversified communications provider offering both wireless and wireline services across rural markets in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia, the company designs, builds and maintains network infrastructure to deliver mobile connectivity, high-speed broadband access and related telecommunications solutions to residential, business and wholesale customers.

In its wireless segment, the company owns and operates a portfolio of cellular towers and associated spectrum under a long-term partnership with a national carrier.

Further Reading

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