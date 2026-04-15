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Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Shenzhou International Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday.
  • The stock opened at $6.16 and trades in a one-year range of $5.79–$9.40, with a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.
  • Shenzhou is a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer headquartered in Ningbo, China, supplying major global brands including Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.
  • Five stocks we like better than Shenzhou International Group.

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SHZHY opened at $6.16 on Monday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited operates as a vertically integrated knitwear manufacturer, providing design, sourcing, knitting, dyeing, cutting and sewing services for major global apparel brands. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, the company has grown from a single factory into one of China’s largest garment producers. Its comprehensive production network encompasses strategic locations throughout eastern and western China, enabling efficient supply chain management and capacity to meet demand across multiple seasons.

The company’s primary offerings include knitted sportswear, casual wear and performance apparel, which it supplies to internationally recognized partners such as Nike, Adidas, Uniqlo and Puma.

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