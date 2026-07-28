Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Earnings Results

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.800-12.200 EPS.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $327.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $289.86 and a 52 week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $373.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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