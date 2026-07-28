Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $327.27, but opened at $347.49. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $353.5630, with a volume of 577,685 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.200 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Key Sherwin-Williams News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Adjusted earnings were $3.70 per share, above the $3.52 Zacks consensus and up from $3.38 a year ago. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, beating the $6.60 billion analyst estimate. Sherwin-Williams Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $3.70 per share, above the $3.52 Zacks consensus and up from $3.38 a year ago. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year to $6.79 billion, beating the $6.60 billion analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Adjusted EPS guidance is now $11.80-$12.20, above the $11.74 consensus estimate, while expected full-year sales growth increased to the mid- to high-single-digit range from the prior low- to mid-single-digit forecast. Sherwin-Williams Lifts Outlook as Profit, Sales Climb

Adjusted EPS guidance is now $11.80-$12.20, above the $11.74 consensus estimate, while expected full-year sales growth increased to the mid- to high-single-digit range from the prior low- to mid-single-digit forecast. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, same-store sales increased 4.2%, Consumer Brands Group sales jumped 21.5% partly due to the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings sales grew 6.3%. The company also returned $2.23 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the first half of 2026. Sherwin-Williams Q2 Sales Rise 7.5 Percent

Paint Stores Group sales rose 5.1%, same-store sales increased 4.2%, Consumer Brands Group sales jumped 21.5% partly due to the Suvinil acquisition, and Performance Coatings sales grew 6.3%. The company also returned $2.23 billion to shareholders through dividends and buybacks during the first half of 2026. Negative Sentiment: Input-cost inflation pressured gross margin. Continued raw-material cost increases could limit profit expansion and remain a key risk to the upgraded earnings outlook. Sherwin-Williams Second Quarter Financial Results

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $373.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $67,612,000 after purchasing an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here