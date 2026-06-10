Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Unloaded Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican-Florida) recently sold shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company NYSE: SHW. In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on May 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS IRA ACCOUNT" account.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners NYSE: BEP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines NYSE: IBM on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG on 5/19/2026.

on 5/19/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Qualcomm NASDAQ: QCOM on 5/13/2026.

on 5/13/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/12/2026.

on 5/12/2026. Purchased $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Whirlpool NYSE: WHR on 5/11/2026.

on 5/11/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Biogen NASDAQ: BIIB on 5/11/2026.

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Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.98. 300,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,149. The company's 50 day moving average is $317.62 and its 200 day moving average is $332.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. Sherwin-Williams's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is 30.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $366.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Representative Salazar

Maria Elvira Salazar (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 27th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Salazar (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 27th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Maria Elvira Salazar was born in Miami, Florida, and lives in Coral Gables, Florida. Salazar earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Miami in 1983 and a graduate degree from Harvard University in 1995. Her career experience includes working as a television journalist, reporter, and news anchor.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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