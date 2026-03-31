Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.8947.

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Several research firms recently commented on FOUR. Weiss Ratings cut Shift4 Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial set a $71.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Shift4 Payments

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In related news, major shareholder Jared Isaacman acquired 159,244 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.15 per share, with a total value of $7,030,622.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,321,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,331,289.05. This trade represents a 13.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 385,757 shares of company stock worth $17,666,153 in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summer Road LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company's platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company's core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

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