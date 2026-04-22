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Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Down 5% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Shionogi (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) fell about 5% to $9.60 on Wednesday, trading as low as $9.6017 with only ~6,325 shares changing hands — a 93% drop versus its average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-negative: Goldman Sachs moved the stock to a "hold" while Zacks cut it to a "strong sell," leaving the consensus average rating at "Reduce".
  • Company fundamentals show a $16.38 billion market cap and a P/E of 12.67; Shionogi recently beat estimates with EPS $0.28 (vs. $0.19) and revenue $966.5M (vs. $848.4M), and reported a 41.82% net margin.
  • Interested in Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.6017 and last traded at $9.6026. Approximately 6,325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 96,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.1080.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGIOY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on SGIOY

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Down 0.9%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $966.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.42 million. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 41.82% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company that conducts research, development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription drugs and vaccines. Established in the late 19th century, the company has expanded its focus beyond domestic markets to become a global player in pharmaceuticals, with particular expertise in anti-infectives, pain management, cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders.

The company's product portfolio spans both established and innovative therapies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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