Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Domino's Pizza Group to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 235 to GBX 175 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 285 to GBX 250 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 270.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DOM traded up GBX 17.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 201. 68,655,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -622.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Domino's Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164.03 and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80. The company has a market cap of £766.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.05.

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter. Domino's Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza Group

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 per share, for a total transaction of £25,350. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

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