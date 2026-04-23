Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Shore Capital Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Domino's Pizza Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shore Capital reaffirmed a "Hold" on Domino's Pizza Group; the stock's consensus rating is also "Hold" with an average target of GBX 270, though Deutsche Bank recently cut its rating to "Sell" and lowered its target to GBX 175.
  • Shares jumped GBX 17.60 to GBX 201 on heavy volume (68.7M vs. avg 6.45M), and the company has a market cap of £766.1M with a P/E of 13.4.
  • Insider Ian Bull bought 13,000 shares at GBX 195, and insiders now hold 13.72% of the stock, indicating insider buying amid mixed analyst views.
  • Five stocks we like better than Domino's Pizza Group.

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Domino's Pizza Group to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 235 to GBX 175 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Domino's Pizza Group from GBX 285 to GBX 250 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 270.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group Price Performance

Shares of DOM traded up GBX 17.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 201. 68,655,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -622.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Domino's Pizza Group has a 12-month low of GBX 164.03 and a 12-month high of GBX 281.80. The company has a market cap of £766.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 183.05.

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 EPS for the quarter. Domino's Pizza Group had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Group will post 23.3281005 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza Group

In related news, insider Ian Bull bought 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 per share, for a total transaction of £25,350. 13.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza is the UK's leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland. We are part of the global Domino's system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino's Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino's Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino's brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Domino's Pizza Group Right Now?

Before you consider Domino's Pizza Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Domino's Pizza Group wasn't on the list.

While Domino's Pizza Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines