Shore Capital Group Reiterates Buy Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest (LON:ENQ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 15 target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 24 to GBX 25 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EnQuest presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

Get EnQuest alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on EnQuest

EnQuest Trading Down 6.3%

ENQ traded down GBX 1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,546. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.67 million, a P/E ratio of 185.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.63. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 9.72 and a 52 week high of GBX 21.35.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition. EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning. Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EnQuest, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EnQuest wasn't on the list.

While EnQuest currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here