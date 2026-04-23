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Shore Capital Group Reiterates Buy Rating for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
EnQuest logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Shore Capital reiterated its "Buy" rating on EnQuest (LON:ENQ); five analysts rate the stock a Buy with an average price target of GBX 22.40.
  • The stock traded down 6.3% to GBX 18.52 on heavy volume (~18.7M shares vs. average 9.6M), valuing the company at about £344.7M with a 52‑week range of GBX 9.72–21.35.
  • EnQuest positions itself in the energy transition by optimising mature late‑life assets and repurposing infrastructure for renewables, but it carries high leverage (debt‑to‑equity ~204%) and a stretched P/E (~185).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EnQuest.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENQ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 15 target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EnQuest from GBX 24 to GBX 25 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EnQuest presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 22.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on EnQuest

EnQuest Trading Down 6.3%

ENQ traded down GBX 1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,693,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590,546. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.67 million, a P/E ratio of 185.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.63. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 9.72 and a 52 week high of GBX 21.35.

EnQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition. EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning. Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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