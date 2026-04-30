Shore Capital Group Reiterates "Sell" Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sell" rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital Group in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 113.44.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.8%

LLOY traded up GBX 1.70 on Thursday, hitting GBX 98.75. The company had a trading volume of 907,842,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,767,094. The firm has a market cap of £57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 69.70 and a 1 year high of GBX 114.60. The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 96.92.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Lloyds Banking Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lloyds Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lloyds Banking Group wasn't on the list.

While Lloyds Banking Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here