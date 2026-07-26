Short Interest in abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Grows By 339.8%

abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,733 shares, a growth of 339.8% from the June 30th total of 14,265 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,503 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HQL opened at $19.23 on Friday. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

abrdn Life Sciences Investors NYSE: HQL is a closed-end management investment company that seeks capital appreciation through investment in the life sciences sector. Established in 1994, the trust focuses on equity and equity-related securities of companies engaged in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and related fields. Its closed-end structure allows portfolio managers to maintain a stable pool of capital, pursue long-term investment strategies and employ leverage when deemed appropriate.

The fund’s portfolio spans both public and private companies, with an emphasis on businesses driving innovation in drug development, gene therapy, precision medicine and healthcare technology.

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