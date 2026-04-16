Short Interest in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Expands By 23.9%

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,811 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 110,394 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Get Blackrock Income Trust alerts: Sign Up

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Blackrock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.86.

Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,239,012 shares of the company's stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company's stock.

Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust NYSE: BKT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blackrock Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blackrock Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While Blackrock Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here