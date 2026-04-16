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Short Interest in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Expands By 23.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Blackrock Income Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in BlackRock Income Trust rose 23.9% to 136,811 shares as of March 31, equal to about 0.4% of shares outstanding and a days-to-cover ratio of 1.1 based on average volume.
  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0882 payable June 30 (ex‑dividend and record date June 15), which implies an annualized yield of roughly 9.9%.
  • Institutions own about 39.43% of the trust, with large fourth‑quarter activity including Rivernorth’s $9.46M purchase and Guggenheim boosting its stake, indicating notable institutional interest.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Blackrock Income Trust.

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 136,811 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 110,394 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 84,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,429. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Blackrock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $11.86.

Blackrock Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,239,012 shares of the company's stock worth $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,033 shares of the company's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company's stock.

Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust NYSE: BKT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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