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Short Interest in BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIB) Decreases By 44.6%

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure logo with background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 44.6% to 155,133 shares as of July 15, down from 280,131 shares on June 30. Short interest represented approximately 0.7% of shares outstanding, with a days-to-cover ratio of 0.2.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: the stock has a consensus “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price, including Strong Buy, Buy, and Hold recommendations.
  • AIB shares declined 17.1% to $1.55, while the company reported quarterly revenue of $4.91 million and a loss of $0.01 per share. Analysts expect a full-year loss of $0.18 per share.
  • Interested in BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIB - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 155,133 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 280,131 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,335 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AIB. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIB

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Stock Down 17.1%

Shares of AIB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 1,104,039 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,381. BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:AIB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the digital infrastructure business, providing data center operations and high-performance computing services. The company offers power infrastructure, hosting services, and equipment leasing to customers involved in blockchain computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance data processing. Its operations include leasing space, power capacity, and equipment within data center facilities, as well as offering modular digital asset mining containers and related hardware and support services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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