Short Interest in BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIB) Drops By 34.3%

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIB - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 280,131 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 426,376 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,544,940 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

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BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Trading Up 5.3%

NYSEAMERICAN AIB opened at $1.78 on Friday. BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:AIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

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BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

BlockchAIn Digital Infrastructure Inc is engaged in the digital infrastructure business, providing data center operations and high-performance computing services. The company offers power infrastructure, hosting services, and equipment leasing to customers involved in blockchain computing, artificial intelligence, and high-performance data processing. Its operations include leasing space, power capacity, and equipment within data center facilities, as well as offering modular digital asset mining containers and related hardware and support services.

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