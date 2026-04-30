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Short Interest in Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Grows By 19.0%

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Catalyst Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 19.0% in April to 8,345 shares (up from 7,011), equal to about 0.2% of shares outstanding and a short-interest ratio of 0.5 days.
  • Analyst sentiment is neutral: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Hold" and the stock currently has a consensus "Hold" rating.
  • Catalyst Bancorp shares trade around $16.09 with a market cap of $65.29 million, a P/E of 28.7, and recent quarterly EPS of $0.13, while the company reports modest profitability (net margin 13.26%, ROE 2.53%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,345 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 7,011 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Catalyst Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CLST opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.16. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. Catalyst Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: CLST is an Oklahoma-based bank holding company and the parent of Catalyst Bank, a community bank serving consumers and businesses across the state. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company offers a full suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of local individuals, families, professionals and commercial clients.

The company's subsidiary provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and digital banking services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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