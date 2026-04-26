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Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Drops By 56.9%

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
China Shenhua Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Short interest plunged 56.9% to 23,023 shares as of April 15 (from 53,410 on March 31), leaving a days-to-cover of about 0.5 and effectively 0.0% of shares reported short.
  • Share performance and valuation: CSUAY traded at $24.55 mid-day with a market capitalization of $122.07 billion and a P/E of 16.15, trading within a 12-month range of $14.50–$26.75.
  • Earnings and analyst view: The company reported Q1 EPS of $0.34 on $10.16 billion in revenue, while analyst coverage averages a "Reduce" rating (one Hold, one Sell) and Zacks recently upgraded to Hold.
  • Five stocks we like better than China Shenhua Energy.

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,023 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 31st total of 53,410 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,547 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CSUAY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. 12,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.21. China Shenhua Energy has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised China Shenhua Energy to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSUAY

About China Shenhua Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm's core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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