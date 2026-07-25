Short Interest in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCII) Increases By 664.2%

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCII - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,520 shares, a growth of 664.2% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,227 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCII shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCII

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CCII stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.31. Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CCII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,096,000. L1 Global Manager Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Cohen Circle Acquisition Corp. II NASDAQ: CCII is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. As a blank‑check vehicle, its primary role is to raise capital from public-market investors and use those proceeds to complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. The company structure is intended to provide a faster and potentially more cost‑effective route for private businesses to access public markets through a merger or similar transaction.

The firm's principal activities center on identifying, negotiating and executing a qualifying business combination, which can take the form of a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other strategic transaction.

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