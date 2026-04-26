Short Interest in Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rises By 119.6%

Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,315 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the March 31st total of 8,341 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,163 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

EDPFY traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. 18,614 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,849. The company's fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.59.

About Energias de Portugal

Energias de Portugal, SA OTCMKTS: EDPFY is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with operations spanning electricity generation, distribution, and retail supply. The company manages a diversified portfolio of thermal, hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, positioning itself as a prominent player in both conventional and renewable energy markets. In addition to electricity, EDP is active in gas distribution and supply, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Founded in 1976 through the nationalization of Portugal's power assets, EDP underwent privatization beginning in the mid-1990s and today maintains listings on multiple stock exchanges, including ADRs traded in the United States.

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