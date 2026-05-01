Short Interest in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Rises By 14.3%

Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,575,615 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 1,377,997 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 714,261 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

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ENI Stock Up 2.2%

ENI stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.44. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.6137 per share. This is an increase from ENI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. ENI's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ENI by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in ENI by 18.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in ENI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENI

ENI Company Profile

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

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