Short Interest in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Declines By 16.8%

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,812,304 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 2,178,244 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $985.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $1,068.74 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,001.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $869.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 37.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Equinix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 earnings guidance well above Street expectations (EPS guidance of 42.310–43.110 vs. consensus ~37.72), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and recurring cash flow outlook. Read More.

Company raised FY‑2026 earnings guidance well above Street expectations (EPS guidance of 42.310–43.110 vs. consensus ~37.72), signaling stronger-than-expected profitability and recurring cash flow outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a $5.16 quarterly cash dividend, supporting income investor appeal and reflecting confidence in cash generation. Read More.

Board declared a $5.16 quarterly cash dividend, supporting income investor appeal and reflecting confidence in cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational highlights: MRR grew ~10% YoY, the company reported its largest Q1 annualized gross bookings in history and a record backlog — evidence of durable demand for colocations/edge services. Read More.

Operational highlights: MRR grew ~10% YoY, the company reported its largest Q1 annualized gross bookings in history and a record backlog — evidence of durable demand for colocations/edge services. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New customer win / partnership: SpinLaunch selected Equinix for global deployment of its Meridian Space constellation, highlighting edge and teleport demand. Read More.

New customer win / partnership: SpinLaunch selected Equinix for global deployment of its Meridian Space constellation, highlighting edge and teleport demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side support: Guggenheim and Mizuho reiterated buy ratings, which can help sustain investor confidence after the print. Read More. Read More.

Sell‑side support: Guggenheim and Mizuho reiterated buy ratings, which can help sustain investor confidence after the print. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors can review the full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on margin drivers and capacity plans; the transcript is now available. Read More.

Investors can review the full Q1 earnings call transcript and slide deck for detail on margin drivers and capacity plans; the transcript is now available. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑market analyst note roundups referenced Equinix among top Wall Street research calls today, a routine driver of short‑term flow but not new fundamental info. Read More.

Pre‑market analyst note roundups referenced Equinix among top Wall Street research calls today, a routine driver of short‑term flow but not new fundamental info. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue came in below consensus ($2.44B vs. ~$2.51B), which could temper reactions despite stronger guidance — revenue execution remains a watch item. Read More.

Quarterly revenue came in below consensus ($2.44B vs. ~$2.51B), which could temper reactions despite stronger guidance — revenue execution remains a watch item. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets note the company slightly missed funds‑from‑operations/analyst FFO expectations (Zacks flagged FFO $10.79 vs. consensus $10.89), creating near‑term headlines about margin and cash‑flow variability. Read More.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $605,549.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,990,608.86. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Equinix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 266.7% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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