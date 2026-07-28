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Short Interest in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Drops By 54.4%

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 54.4% to 28,150 shares as of July 15, representing approximately 0.7% of SLVO’s shares and a short-interest ratio of 0.4 days.
  • Claris Financial LLC opened a new position of 11,718 shares, valued at approximately $1.17 million and equal to about 0.51% of the ETN.
  • SLVO declined 1.9% to $61.85, near its 52-week low, while paying a monthly dividend of $2.0041 per share—equivalent to a reported annualized yield of 38.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO - Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,150 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 61,671 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Claris Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Claris Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SLVO traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.85. 352,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,149. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $2.0041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.9%.

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN NASDAQ: SLVO is an exchange-traded note listed in the United States that provides investors with a packaged exposure to silver coupled with an options overlay. The product is structured to deliver returns that reflect the performance of a long position in shares representing physical silver together with the income and payoff profile generated by a covered call strategy. As an ETN, SLVO is an unsecured debt instrument whose economic return is tied to the referenced strategy rather than to ownership of a separate pool of assets.

The covered call component typically involves selling call options against the underlying silver shares to collect option premium, which can produce regular income and reduce short‑term volatility, while also capping upside participation when the underlying rises above option strike prices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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